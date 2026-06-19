Luca Guadagnino's Sam Altman Movie Dropped After Amazon Partners with OpenAI

Amazon just sold out Luca Guadagnino in a major way ... scrapping his nearly-finished Sam Altman film after partnering with Altman's OpenAI in a $50 billion deal ... TMZ has confirmed.

The movie, "Artificial," stars Andrew Garfield as Altman -- the OpenA.I. CEO -- and it reportedly tells the story of his short-lived firing from the company.

An Amazon spokesperson tells TMZ in a statement ... "We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker — not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue."

They continued ... "We believe that 'Artificial' will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home."

We've reached out to Luca's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.

According to Variety, the film had multiple test screenings with good reviews before getting dropped by the studio.

Ike Barinholtz plays Elon Musk in the movie, which features a bunch of other big-name actors portraying key players in the A.I. space.

"Artificial" is reportedly being shopped around to other studios, and Variety says screenings are underway.

An insider who's seen the film told the outlet Altman and Musk's characters are the ones viewers will "like the least."