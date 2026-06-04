'Backrooms' Director Kane Parsons Trashes A.I. Filmmaking

The young director behind the surprise hit "Backrooms" has a lot to say about artificial intelligence in Hollywood ... and none of it's positive.

Kane Parsons -- who isn't even old enough to legally drink in America -- told The Australian he doesn't want to see A.I. take over the industry ... a stance he said "most well-adjusted people" share.

KP didn't stop there ... saying if it was within his power to make generative A.I. disappear, you better believe he would freaking do it in a snap ... adding, "Creatively, I get no enjoyment from using those tools. It defeats the purpose entirely for me."

The 20-year-old admitted that, sure, A.I. could be used to make VFX work less laborious ... but even that is a slippery slope that could upend movie-making. So, hard pass!!!

Kane's major pushback comes on the heels of a few iconic Hollywood directors embracing A.I. for certain pre- and post-production tasks ... such as the legendary Martin Scorsese, whose recent comments about using A.I. for storyboarding were met with pushback from folks who say it would kill industry jobs.

Kane may be super young, but with his sci-fi psychological horror flick making bank at the box office, some studio brass might wanna consider what he's preaching.