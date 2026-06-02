Martin Scorsese Faces Backlash For Teaming Up with A.I. Company

Martin Scorsese is all-in on artificial intelligence ... joining forces with A.I. company Black Forest Labs as an advisor ... and film fans are NOT happy.

The famed director announced Tuesday he will be using the company's tech to help create storyboards ... and some folks say they're feeling let down that he's embracing A.I. into the creative process.

Black Forest Labs shared a video from a storyboarding session they had with Martin ... where the filmmaker described his vision, and they used A.I. to create the scene.

Martin believes A.I. will make storyboarding easier because he can present the crew with a visual depiction of what he's imagining instead of just telling them what he wants.

In a statement, Martin explains ... "For 70 years, I've been creating my own storyboards. There's always been this problem of how do you communicate what you see in your head to your cast and crew. There are some things you have to see and feel."

Problem is ... some folks on social media saying it's heartbreaking to see Martin pivot to A.I. ... critics say this partnership will take work away from storyboard artists IRL.

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One user even reposted a past video where Martin seemed to scoff at the idea that his daughter Francesca would use A.I. in cinema ... even to make a viral video.