Pope Leo Warns Artificial Intelligence Could Threaten Humanity

Play video content Video: Pope Leo Raises Concerns About Risks of Artificial Intelligence

Pope Leo XIV is throwing up a major warning flag about artificial intelligence ... saying the technology could become dangerous if nobody keeps it in check.

The pope released his first major A.I.-focused Vatican document Monday. He compared today's Artificial Intelligence to the Biblical "Tower of Babel" ... warning powerful companies are building technology that could end up hurting humanity instead of helping it.

Leo especially called out the use of A.I. in warfare, saying the technology should face "the most rigorous ethical restraints" when used for military purposes.

He also warned AI could slowly strip away human dignity if society becomes too obsessed with efficiency, speed and profit.

The Pontiff pushed for stronger laws, outside oversight, and more accountability from the companies developing A.I. systems ... saying the technology shouldn't stay in the hands of just a few powerful players.

Leo appeared to take direct aim at Silicon Valley and tech executives racing to dominate the A.I. boom without fully understanding the long term consequences.

The Pope has repeatedly described A.I. as one of the biggest threats facing humanity and this latest warning makes it clear he wants governments and tech companies to slow things down before they spiral too far.