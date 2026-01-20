Chris Pratt Discusses Future of A.I. While Plugging New Tech Movie 'Mercy'

Play video content TMZ.com

Chris Pratt plays a detective put on trial by an A.I. judge for his wife’s murder in his new flick, "Mercy" ... and he’s now sounding off on whether the real-life justice system could actually go that high-tech too.

We caught up with the Hollywood star in NYC Tuesday ... and when we asked if the way things are going means more artificial intelligence could start taking over in courtrooms, he made it crystal clear -- he seriously hopes not.

Play video content ABC

Catch the clip ... 'cause Chris doesn’t give a straight yes-or-no as far as an official A.I. takeover ... but he does point out we’re already using way more artificial intelligence in our everyday lives than we even realize.