Chris Pratt Discusses Future of A.I. While Plugging New Tech Movie 'Mercy'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Chris Pratt plays a detective put on trial by an A.I. judge for his wife’s murder in his new flick, "Mercy" ... and he’s now sounding off on whether the real-life justice system could actually go that high-tech too.

We caught up with the Hollywood star in NYC Tuesday ... and when we asked if the way things are going means more artificial intelligence could start taking over in courtrooms, he made it crystal clear -- he seriously hopes not.

Catch the clip ... 'cause Chris doesn’t give a straight yes-or-no as far as an official A.I. takeover ... but he does point out we’re already using way more artificial intelligence in our everyday lives than we even realize.

So hey, make of that what you will ... but to keep things light, he also dishes a little on the Super Bowl -- so catch that too!

