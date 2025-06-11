Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Reunite Publicly For First Time Since Finalizing Divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris got back together Wednesday ... not in a romantic way, but to celebrate their son, Jack!

The two megastars attended Jack's promotion from sixth grade at a park in Santa Monica ... and, it seemed like a fun recreation activity for the former husband and wife paying.

Check out the pics ... CP and AF are smiling while posing on the sides of Jack -- keeping the reason to stay amicable in between them.

They even embraced at one point ... proving they're doing their best to keep any animosity regarding their split behind closed doors.

As you know ... Anna and Chris announced their separation in 2017 after nearly a decade together, finalizing the divorce the following year.

The two have since moved on ... with Anna marrying cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021 -- while Pratt married author Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019. Pratt and Schwarzenegger were pictured chatting with Faris and leaving the event together.

BTW ... Jack was born nine weeks premature and weighed just three pounds when he was born in 2012 -- and, both Faris and Pratt have talked publicly about his uncertain health early on in his life.