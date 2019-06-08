Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding Rehearsal at Rob Lowe's Home

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Wedding Rehearsal ... At Rob Lowe's House!!!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are gearing up to tie the knot, and could actually do the deed any minute now -- because they held a lavish wedding rehearsal at Rob Lowe's home.

Kat and Chris hosted entertained family and friends Friday at Lowe's sprawling estate in Montecito. Warming up for the big day, Katherine stole the show in a white gown late in the day.

Come Saturday morning, Kat was still in her PJs and slippers as she chatted up some friends. We're hearing the "I dos" are going down sometime on Saturday, but don't have confirmation on that just yet. Makes sense though ... rehearsal dinner's traditionally the day or night before.

Patrick Schwarzenegger was seen nearby, as was Bobby Shriver and Patrick's GF, Abby Champion -- so, as expected ... a full-blown family affair.

You'll recall ... Chris popped the question to Katherine back in January of this year, and she said yes. They've moved quickly, to say the least. As they say ... when ya know, ya know.

This will be Chris' 2nd marriage, and Katherine's first. Congrats!!!