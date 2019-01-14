Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger She Said Yes!!!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are Engaged

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged!!!

Chris posted this Monday AM ... "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

All the signs have been there for a few months ... he's been hanging with her entire fam, including Arnold and Maria Shriver. Chris, Katherine, Maria and Patrick Schwarzenegger were all just in Mexico together.

It was a super fast romance ... they met only last June, apparently through Maria. They were almost immediately inseparable, spending lots of time with Chris' 6-year-old son Jack.

Chris and Anna Faris settled their divorce late last year. They separated in August, 2017 after 9 years of marriage.

No word on when they're tying the knot.

So Chris is going to become part of the Kennedy klan. Maria's mom, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was the sister of President John F Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Ted Kennedy.

Congrats!!!