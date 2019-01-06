Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Amor, Mexican Style!!!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Vacation in Mexico with Maria Shriver

Couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are showing more signs they're heading for some sort of union.

Chris and Katherine were hanging out Saturday at a swanky Cabo San Lucas resort. That's nothing earthshaking until year see who they were with.

They traveled south of the border with Katherine's mom, Maria Shriver and Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, along with a few other family members. No sign of Arnold Schwarzenegger, although he's also spent time with Chris.

As we reported, Chris also hung out with Katherine's fam during Thanksgiving.

Chris and Katherine started dating last Summer.

As for whether the decks are clear ... they are. 39-year-old Chris and Anna Faris officially got divorced 2 months ago. They share joint custody of 6-year-old Jack. As for 29-year-old Katherine, she's never been married.