Chris Pratt Ignites Debate Over Keeping Kid's Childhood Trophies

Chris Pratt says his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, has held onto a treasure trove of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's childhood achievements ... and that revelation has folks debating trophy hoarding.

The actor shared some pics Tuesday of Katherine with her plastic gold, and said, "Maria has been storing special items from Katherine’s childhood for years. Which is so very thoughtful."

He jokingly added, "I cannot say how proud I am of my wife for being a fourth-grade problem-solving superstar. There’s also a trophy for 'most improved two-year-old' in swim class. Wow!!"

Chris then dropped the punch line, pointing out Katherine was the only 2-year-old in that swim class. Hey, still counts for something!

He said the huge smile on Katherine's face must be Maria's "payoff for the work it took to store this stuff."

Chris put it all in perspective, saying ... "To pray one day that your children will look back on their childhood with glee is a blessing. It is the hope of parenthood."

But, here's where the debate started -- Chris asked, "real talk… once your kid goes through the stuff, is it okay to toss? I mean… do we need the 'I was on a sports team trophy?'"

He's probably thinking about it, because he's got 3 kids -- 10-year-old Jack with Anna Faris, and 3-year-old Lyla and 1-year-old Eloise with Katherine -- so it's a question he's for sure gonna need an answer sooner than later.

Folks have been chiming in the comments, sharing their thoughts on the trophy topic ... so let's settle this debate.