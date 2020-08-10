Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt Welcome Baby Girl

Patrick Schwarzenegger spilled the beans, possibly unintentionally, but his sister, Katherine, and her hubby, Chris Pratt, have had their baby.

The news came after a photographer spotted Patrick Sunday and congratulated him on becoming an uncle and then asked how Katherine and the baby are doing. PS responded, "Doing great, just got her a little gift." He then made it even clearer by showing the photog the gift, wrapped in a pink ribbon.

So, Katherine and Chris had a girl!!! It's Katherine's first child and Chris' second. He and ex-wife Anna Faris have a son, Jack. ET first broke the story.

They tied the knot in June 2019 ... remember those days?

So that makes The Terminator a first-time granddad and, of course, Maria Shriver a first-time grandma!!!

Congrats all!!!

