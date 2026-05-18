College Grads Furious After Artificial Intelligence Botches Graduation Ceremony

College students got hit with the ultimate irony at their graduation ... 'cause after being warned not to use A.I. in their schoolwork, their own college used it for commencement -- and the whole thing completely face-planted!

College graduates were pissed after their school used AI to announce graduates’ names and missed hundreds of names pic.twitter.com/dwz6xFIWiv — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 18, 2026

Video from Glendale Community College’s 2026 commencement ceremony at Arizona’s Desert Diamond Arena is blowing up online after school officials admitted their fancy new A.I. system malfunctioned while announcing graduates’ names ... and skipped hundreds of names.

The brutal confession from a school official came after tons of grads had already walked the stage -- instantly triggering boos and angry reactions from grads and families.

And honestly, you can’t really blame them. These students spent years grinding through classes, paying eye-watering tuition and constantly getting warned not to rely on A.I. in their assignments ... only for the school to let a robot butcher the biggest moment of their college experience.

Officials admitted it was a lesson learned ... but basically told students there wasn’t time for a redo, encouraging everyone to just take pics and enjoy the rest of the ceremony. Yeah ... that went over about as well as you’d expect.

Play video content Video: UCF Students Boo Commencement Speaker For Hyping A.I. As 'Next Industrial Revolution' University of Central Florida

This isn’t even an isolated A.I. graduation disaster -- Florida students recently booed a speaker for hyping A.I. as the "next Industrial Revolution," while former Google CEO Eric Schmidt also got icy reactions after bringing up A.I. during another commencement speech.

So if A.I. really is the future ... somebody may wanna double-check the "intelligence" part first!

