Seth Rogen Says Writers Using A.I. Should Find A Different Career

Seth Rogen's not letting ChatGPT pen his next hit ... and he says anyone willing to do so isn't cut out to be a writer.

The actor-writer went off on scribes looking for a technological boost during an interview with the outlet Brut. ... saying he truly doesn't understand when people share A.I. content like it's as good as what a human being can make.

Rogen says most of the A.I. slop he's seen online is "stupid dog s***" ... and, if a person’s instinct is to use A.I. to write anything, then they shouldn't be a writer.

The process is as important as the finished product, Rogen argues ... and a true writer should actually love the process.

Of course, the movie industry is fighting the rise of artificial intelligence ... with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announcing A.I.-generated actors and screenplays written using A.I. won't be considered at the Oscars.