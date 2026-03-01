Catherine O'Hara Wins Posthumous Actors Award, Receives Standing Ovation

Catherine O'Hara's acting colleagues have honored her with one last trophy ... awarding her a posthumous Actors Award.

The actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her part as Patty Leigh in "The Studio" ... and, she won it at Sunday night's ceremony.

Seth Rogen gives a tribute to Catherine O'Hara after she wins The Actor Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series:



"She knew she could destroy and she wanted to destroy every day on set." #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/x1K95m2iuw @netflix

When her name was announced, the audience jumped to its feet in rapturous applause ... and, Seth Rogen -- who won his own Actors Award for "The Studio" -- headed to the stage to accept the trophy on O'Hara's behalf.

Rogen said O'Hara would've been honored to receive the award ... before telling a hilarious anecdoate about how O'Hara would always send notes on the script before shooting -- and always improved it.

We broke the story ... O'Hara passed away in January from a pulmonary embolism -- though she also had rectal cancer at the time

According to reports ... O'Hara did not film any scenes for season 2 of The Studio -- so her Actors Award-winning performance is likely the last of her career.

Catherine was 71.