Catherine O'Hara Honored at Westminster Dog Show With 'Best In Show' Tribute

Catherine O'Hara Was Always 'Best In Show'!!!

Play video content Instagram/@mjudsonberry

Catherine O’Hara got a seriously sweet send-off just days after her death ... and it happened in the most on-brand place possible ... the Westminster Dog Show.

Mid-competition at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, the show hit pause to roll a tribute montage celebrating Catherine’s iconic career ... with a big nod to her classic comedy “Best in Show” -- about a fictional dog show similar to the Westminster event -- which had the crowd clapping it up hard.

As fans know, the 2000 mockumentary was all about competitive dog shows, with Catherine starring alongside her longtime partner-in-comedy, Eugene Levy ... the two playing wildly devoted owners to their Norwich terrier, Winky, who somehow beats the odds and wins it all.

After the clips wrapped Tuesday, a message flashed on the big screen calling Catherine "a true legend, timeless talent, and icon" ... and the room clearly felt it.

Catherine and Eugene were famously close, teaming up for decades before striking TV gold again with the Emmy-winning series "Schitt’s Creek."

TMZ broke the news of Catherine’s death Friday.

She was 71.