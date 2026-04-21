Reese Witherspoon is getting some heat for an Instagram video she made last week, encouraging people to start using A.I. and learn more about it.

People clearly weren't happy with her take ... because the actress is now addressing the backlash she received.

Here's what got people so up in arms ... Reese mused "it's time" that everyone should "learn the basics together," saying A.I. can produce "some really good tools that are going to make our lives easier and better."

Play video content Video: Reese Witherspoon Responds to Backlash Over Post Supporting A.I. Use Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

She said ... "The thing I've learned about technology is if you don't get a little bit of understanding from the very beginning, it just speeds past you."

RW explained in an IG story Monday that she wasn't paid to post her initial video ... she's just a "curious human" who wants to learn more about the technology.

The 'Morning Show' star stressed that she understands where critics are coming from, and even has her own concerns.

She wrote ... "I don't believe computers should replace humanity. I'm planning on learning as much as possible about it so that I'm educated about this technological revolution."