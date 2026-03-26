Reese Witherspoon Says 'Legally Blonde 3' Is 'Absolutely' Still Possible

Fans have been waiting a long time for Elle Woods' return to the big screen ... and Reese Witherspoon says they shouldn't give up hope.

In a new interview with Bustle, the actress was asked if "Legally Blonde 3" could still happen in the future ... to which she replied, "Absolutely. It’s a whole world that we want to build with this character."

She thinks a third installment would create a similar cultural impact as "Barbie," saying ... "There's a feeling that women want to rally around these characters that were part of their childhood and celebrate the idea that Elle Woods is more than the color pink. She's part of your identity of self-worth and accomplishment."

However ... Reese has been trying to get the ball rolling on 'LB3' for more than a decade -- urging fans to "call MGM" back in 2015, during an appearance on "Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe."

Mindy Kaling previously told Variety she and Dan Goor had finished and submitted a draft before the 2024 holidays ... but as of this past November, Ali Larter -- who played Brooke Windham -- told InStyle she hadn't heard anything about 'LB3,' saying ... "I mean, we all hope. Who knows where it will go."