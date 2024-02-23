Tyler Perry Leans Into AI Tech for Movies, Halts Studio Expansion

Tyler Perry says he's down to use artificial intelligence in his projects going forward, 'cause it'll save him money and resources ... which is why he's temporarily halting his studio expansion.

The media mogul -- who has his own production studio in Georgia -- told THR this week that he's been keeping a close eye on AI ... and he's impressed by what he sees, so much so that it's actually influencing some big plans he had for the massive 330-acre lot.

He was asked about OpenAI's Sora program -- which can create very lifelike scenes and visuals with nothing but a text command -- and TP says it's gonna revolutionize filmmaking.

Tyler says, "I have been watching AI very closely and watching the advancements very closely. I was in the middle of, and have been planning for the last four years, about an $800 million expansion at the studio, which would’ve increased the backlot a tremendous size -- we were adding 12 more soundstages. All of that is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I’m seeing."

He adds, "I no longer would have to travel to locations. If I wanted to be in the snow in Colorado, it’s text. If I wanted to write a scene on the moon, it’s text, and this AI can generate it like nothing. If I wanted to have two people in the living room in the mountains, I don’t have to build a set in the mountains, I don’t have to put a set on my lot. I can sit in an office and do this with a computer, which is shocking to me."

Tyler was even more candid on what impact he thinks it will have on the industry ... saying, "It makes me worry so much about all of the people in the business. Because as I was looking at it, I immediately started thinking of everyone in the industry who would be affected by this, including actors and grip and electric and transportation and sound and editors, and looking at this, I’m thinking this will touch every corner of our industry."

He adds, "So I am very, very concerned that in the near future, a lot of jobs are going to be lost."

Bottom line ... Tyler sees the future, and he's embracing it -- but his words here have not been well-received. Take a look on X and you'll see ... people are dragging him for what they characterize as abandoning creatives and openly being willing to slash jobs to save a buck.

Whether that's fair or not is for the Internet to decide, we suppose ... but the fact is, Tyler sees how big a deal AI is and will continue to be -- and he's ready to implement it to his benefit.

Play video content TMZ Studios