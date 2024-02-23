Cocoa Brown Thanks Tyler Perry For $400K Donation to Buy New Home After Fire

Cocoa Brown is the latest person to be overwhelmed by Tyler Perry's generosity -- 'cause he just offered her nearly half a million dollars for a new home after hers burned down.

The actress tells TMZ she's filled with profound gratitude over TP's support and that of everyone else who's donated to her GFM campaign. She has a lot to be grateful for ... 'cause Tyler chipped in a whopping $400k toward her cause.

Cocoa adds that she's been on an emotional roller coaster -- noting the devastation of watching her home go up in flames Sunday while feeling and trying to make sure her young son Phoenix was safe and sound.

But the comedian -- known for "For Better or Worse," alongside a slate of other movies and TV shows -- reiterates she and her son have been deeply moved by the outpouring of support they've received.

It's not just Tyler who's helped, BTW -- she's gotten other donations from Tiffany Haddish, Marlon Wayans, Byron Allen, Sherri Shepherd, "The Breakfast Club" podcast team, and numerous other friends, family and fans. All of them have given fairly generous amounts.

Cocoa has made sure to send a special shout-out to Pastor Mark and the entire congregation of McDonough Rd Baptist Church, who she says have gone above and beyond for her.

Despite the devastation of losing her home, Cocoa tells us "having each other, our fur babies, and seeing and feeling all this love has strengthened our love for each other and humanity."

The support is evident on Cocoa's GoFundMe page kickstarted by her loved ones, which has surpassed the $50,000 goal and then some. She's now on her way to $70,000 in donations.

