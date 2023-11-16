Tyler Perry Says He was Meghan Markle's 'Therapist' After She Left Royal Family

Play video content ‎Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa

Tyler Perry is dishing on his relationship with the royals, saying he acted as Meghan Markle's "therapist" after she moved back to the U.S. with husband Prince Harry.

The filmmaker sat down for a recent chat with Kelly Ripa on her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast -- and, at one point, the conversation turned to Harry/Meghan -- and the generosity Tyler showed them.

First, Kelly brought up that Tyler "basically rescued" Harry/Meghan when the couple arrived in California in 2020 after leaving the royal family in the UK.

Tyler -- who didn't know Harry/Meghan at the time -- said he got the "tremendous sense" the Duchess of Sussex was overwhelmed by her Royal lifestyle.

He felt Meghan was "isolated and alone" because she was always under a microscope wherever she went, while also being hounded by the paparazzi 24/7.

So, Tyler reached out to Meghan through a publicist, even though everyone thought Oprah Winfrey had made the introduction.

Tyler said, "I sent them a note… and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here.' And she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist you talk to, and we had a great conversation."

He continued, “It's very important for people in this business to have a safe place to land, to have a place where they can trust and talk freely and get advice that’s not going to be biased or from somebody who wants something from them."

Tyler went on to say Harry/Meghan "hid" at his Beverly Hills mansion for many weeks, checking online to see if there was any news about them, but there wasn't. Nobody knew the Royals were staying with Tyler.