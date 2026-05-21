Congressmen Split Over College Grads Booing A.I.

Play video content Video: Pat Ryan Agrees With Students Booing Over AI

College graduation ceremonies have become one big grievance, but not against any particular person ... the grads are railing against THE MACHINE, and it's dividing members of Congress.

College graduates were pissed after their school used AI to announce graduates’ names and missed hundreds of names pic.twitter.com/dwz6xFIWiv @FearedBuck

Charlie got Rep. Pat Ryan Thursday on Capitol Hill, and he fully understands why college grads are pissed off at A.I. -- they studied their asses off for 4 years, and the jobs they were banking on are just disappearing.

The Congressman from New York says it's yet another case of big money, A.I. techies rigging the deck in their favor at the expense of everyone else. Ryan's pushing a national service program to teach young people enduring skills like military service, firefighting and such ... and the techies should foot the bill.

Rep. Tom Tiffany sees it differently. He believes lots of jobs are available in this brave new world, and kids going into college should think long and hard about what they're studying and how it will translate into gainful employment post-graduation.

Play video content Video: UCF Students Boo Commencement Speaker For Hyping A.I. As 'Next Industrial Revolution' University of Central Florida