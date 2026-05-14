Rep. Maxine Waters Says No One Is Too Old To Serve If They're Good

Relax Gen Z, No One is Automatically Too Old To Serve!!!

Jacob is a self-described "whiny Gen Zer" ... and he's picking up the battle cry of booting old folks from Congress ... but 87-year-old Rep. Maxine Waters doesn't see it that way.

Our TMZ DC guy ran into the Congresswoman from L.A. Thursday, and asked if she'd be down with an age limit on people who serve in the nation's Capitol.

Waters kinda scoffed, saying we should be looking at effectiveness, not birthdates.

Jacob then upped the stakes by asking about our current Prez, who turns 80 in 1 month. Well, that triggered Waters big time ... as she launched into all the reasons why he shouldn't be in the Oval.