Andrew Garfield Channels Sam Altman on Movie Set With GF Monica Barbaro

Cameras are officially rolling on Luca Guadagnino’s highly anticipated feature "Artificial" ... and sure enough, Andrew Garfield stepped onto set, fully transformed into OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Catch these exclusive clips obtained by TMZ ... filming was underway in San Francisco on Wednesday, with Andrew Garfield’s costar -- and real-life GF -- Monica Barbaro on set, playing Mira Murati, the former CTO of OpenAI.

As you can see, Monica’s front and center in the whole scene, while Andrew, rocking a full gray outfit, strolls up with a bunch of other guys in tow.

The whole thing looked like a well-oiled machine -- there was even security making sure a solid distance was kept between onlookers and the cast and crew.