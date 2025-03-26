Matt Damon Sports Super Ripped Physique on 'The Odyssey' Set With Zendaya

Matt Damon? More like Matt Dammnnnn ... the actor is taking us on one heck of a journey, flexing some serious muscle while filming "The Odyssey" in Italy!

These pics are straight-up jaw-dropping -- the heavily bearded actor looks unrecognizable as the hero Odysseus – sporting a chiseled physique while filming in Favignana, an island in Italy, alongside Zendaya for Christopher Nolan’s star-packed epic.

Looks like it was a heavy-duty filming day, with shirtless Matt rocking a tunic wrapped around his waist as he stomps across a pebbly beach.

Zendaya is also in historical flowing garb, channeling her inner Goddess of Wisdom as Athena.

RN, it's just Matt and Zendaya holding it down on set, but the full cast is studded with stars. We’ve got Zendaya’s fiancé Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, and Anne Hathaway all set to join the epic ride.

The movie's shaping up to be a blockbuster adaptation of the original 8th Century epic poem by Homer -- and it's all about the hero Odysseus trying to make it home after the Trojan War, running into all sorts of adventures ... like encounters with mythical creatures and Greek gods.