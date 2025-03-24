Evan Peters 'Abducted' by Two Masked Men on 'The Beauty' Set in Italy

Play video content SplashNews.com

Evan Peters was dramatically snatched by masked men while in Venice, Italy -- but don’t freak out, it was all for an upcoming TV show, and the cameras were rolling the whole time!

The "American Horror Story" actor was fully in character for his upcoming series "The Beauty," sporting a gash on his face and a bloodied shirt as the masked figures swooped in and dragged him onto a speedboat.

It’s clearly another gritty role for Evan, sticking by his loyalty to producer Ryan Murphy, who can’t seem to stay away from the Emmy-winning actor for his projects.

Ryan's latest series, "The Beauty," is billed as "body horror," based on the Image Comics series.

It’s all about an STD that grants physical perfection -- only to come with a fatal price with some detectives diving deep into the sinister conspiracy behind the epidemic.