First Look at Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Set in Morocco

Filming for Christopher Nolan’s next movie “The Odyssey” has set sail, and TMZ has photos of Nolan on set for the first time!

Shooting started a couple weeks back, with the crew currently in the village of Aït Benhaddou in the country of Morocco -- and from the looks of this set, just like the story itself, this thing is going to be epic!

The news Nolan is tackling this ancient text has prompted some folks to dust off their copy of the tale that's surely been collecting dust since high school, to refresh their memory before the film’s release in July 2026.

Play video content LS

Universal also recently dropped a pic of Damon, playing the lead, Odysseus, in full historical garb ... and he looks like he means business!

Their next scheduled location to film is Sicily, Italy and the island community of Favignana, a location actually mentioned in the original 8th Century epic poem!