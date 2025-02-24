First Look at Christopher Nolan's 'Odyssey' Set in Morocco
Christopher Nolan 'The Odyssey' Begins!!! First Look at Director on Set
Filming for Christopher Nolan’s next movie “The Odyssey” has set sail, and TMZ has photos of Nolan on set for the first time!
Shooting started a couple weeks back, with the crew currently in the village of Aït Benhaddou in the country of Morocco -- and from the looks of this set, just like the story itself, this thing is going to be epic!
The news Nolan is tackling this ancient text has prompted some folks to dust off their copy of the tale that's surely been collecting dust since high school, to refresh their memory before the film’s release in July 2026.
Universal announced the cast in December, with mega-watt talent and Nolan mainstays like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron all jumping on board.
Universal also recently dropped a pic of Damon, playing the lead, Odysseus, in full historical garb ... and he looks like he means business!
Their next scheduled location to film is Sicily, Italy and the island community of Favignana, a location actually mentioned in the original 8th Century epic poem!
We certainly can’t wait to see how this film turns out, and between these set photos and the size of their budget ($250 million), we think it’s in excellent hands!