‘Oppenheimer’ Brings In Extra $2 Million from Japan Release

"Oppenheimer" is still bringing in the Benjamins ... as the Oscar winner brought in another couple mil at the box office … only this time, in Japan.

According to Variety, the period drama -- which took home the Best Picture at the Oscars -- made its long-awaited release in Japan this weekend ... 8 months after it premiered in the States.

On its face, the Japan showing certainly seemed to be a success ... as it added an extra $2.5 million to the box office record for "Oppenheimer" -- which now stands at $965 million in ticket sales globally.

The Cillian Murphy-led film opened in 343 theaters in Japan, placing 3rd in the country's box office charts. Other movies beat out "Oppenheimer" — including the horror flick, "A Strange House," and an animated movie, called "Haikyu!!”

While this may not seem wildly impressive compared to other box office opening weekends, Universal Pictures -- which distributed "Oppenheimer" -- defended the film beating out 'Aquaman 2's opening weekend box office numbers in Japan, as well as 'Dune 2's.

With that said, it's safe to say there was a bit more anticipation surrounding the release of "Oppenheimer."

Remember, while the film was released in most countries, Japan's main sub-distributor decided not to go ahead with its release last summer because of the drama's subject matter -- AKA the creation of the atomic bomb, which was dropped on the country in 1945.