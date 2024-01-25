'Oppenheimer' Finally Gets Theatrical Release Date in Japan, Post-Oscars

"Oppenheimer" finally has a theatrical release date set in Japan ... 6 months after it was released in the States -- though locals still have some more waiting left to do!

According to Indie distributor Bitters End, Christopher Nolan's blockbuster will arrive at Japanese cinemas on March 29 ... which will be 2 and a half weeks after the Oscars.

The 3-hour-long movie, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and more, is up for a mammoth 13 awards at the Oscars, including Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Director ... and it's a frontrunner to scoop them all.

The critically acclaimed movie was released in most countries by Universal ... though Japan's main sub-distributor, Toho-Towa, decided not to go ahead with its release in July 2023.

But, Bitters End says they've decided to pick up the film after months of thoughtful dialogue over the subject matter ... which is, obviously, especially sensitive for Japanese people.

"Oppenheimer" is about the creation of the nuclear bomb in the United States, culminating in a successful test of the doomsday weapon in July 1945.

Weeks later, America dropped 2 nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, putting an end to World War II.

The villages were obliterated, with roughly 200,000 people killed.

