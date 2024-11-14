Dwayne Johnson Trolled Online After Comparing 'Red One' to 'Oppenheimer'

Dwayne Johnson is comparing his new flick "Red One" to "Oppenheimer" ... and, his take is bombing online -- with fans calling it laughable to stack up the 2 films.

Here's the deal ... in a clip posted online by IMAX, Johnson told a story about going to see Christopher Nolan's World War II epic while filming his Christmas flick, "Red One" -- saying he went to the same theater where Nolan watches his films and even sat in the director's preferred chair.

Play video content

While DJ says he was impressed, he claims he immediately thought about the possibilities regarding 'R1' ... basically, if you put the film in an IMAX theater it would be "game over."

Clearly, Dwayne means the visuals for the film are fantastic ... but, many people online kicked up a fuss about the comparison to one of the most visually stunning movies ever -- and, they took to X to troll the actor for his comments.

The Rock says when he went to see ‘OPPENHEIMER’ in IMAX, he chose to sit in the same seat that Christopher Nolan uses to watch his films.



“I was thinking... Holy shit ‘Red One’ on this screen with this technology... It's gonna be game over”



The film has 36% on Rotten Tomatoes pic.twitter.com/aIQZghamA1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 13, 2024 @DiscussingFilm

DiscussingFilm -- a popular movie-focused X account and website -- pointed out Johnson's film has just a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes ... a far cry from Oppenheimer's 93% on the review aggregator.

More confrontational fans are straight-up blasting The Rock ... saying he's delusional -- 'cause the Christmas action film ain't likely to get the same draw.