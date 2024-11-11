Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Admits Whizzing in Bottles on Set of 'Red One'

Action star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is coming clean about some recent reports of his behavior on set ... admitting to his method of taking care of emergency business when nature calls -- but denying he's costing production millions of dollars in downtime.

In a new interview with GQ, DJ responds to a rumor going around Hollywood prompted by an article earlier this year, alleging he was so late so often on the set of an upcoming movie that he cost the production exorbitant sums of money -- and also, that he urinates in bottles on set.

The Wrap reported in April Johnson was so regularly tardy during production of "Red One" -- an upcoming Christmas flick in which he plays Santa Claus' bodyguard -- sometimes by as much as 8 hours, that it added to a $250 million production cost and irritated his castmates. The report also alleges he pees in bottles to save time.

"Yeah. That happens," he told GQ, referring to how he sometimes relieves himself at work.

Johnson also acknowledged being late sometimes -- "That happens too" -- but denies the report's numbers are accurate. "That was a bananas amount."

Some of his crewmates agree the reports of his tardiness were overblown, and that he was a genuinely great guy to be around on set.

"Red One" Director Jake Kasdan said Johnson never missed a day of work, saying everyone in Hollywood runs late at times. Kasdan emphasized how well Johnson treated everyone on the set.

Costar Chris Evans related a story from the film's production, in which a crew raffle's payout one day kept expanding when Johnson kept adding to it, giving away about six figures by the end of the day.

Of course, we already knew about Rock's bladder-evacuation method of choice at the gym -- we got a glimpse of a Rock piss bottle in 2017 when he was promoting a good cause and showing off his new shoes during a workout.

Turning the camera toward his new training shoes, a glass bottle filled with yellow liquid is right there next to his foot. "I just realized, you just saw my big bottle of pee ... I don't have time to go to the bathroom, I find a bottle, I pee in it and I keep training like a beast," he says in the Instagram video. "I'm that kinda guy," he says in the caption.