Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprise Appearance at WWE's Bad Blood

The Rock Surprise Appearance at WWE Event ... Cody and I Have Bad Blood!!!

the rock
WWE

Dwayne Johnson wanted to shed his wrestling nickname when he became an actor, but Saturday night he was absolutely The Rock as he made a thunderous return to the ring!

Here's how it went down ... Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were celebrating their victory against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at the State Farm Arena in Georgia, when The Rock's theme song began reverberating through the arena and the crowd went wild.

As Cody held the belt over his head, The Rock appeared with his own hardware -- the People's Champion belt -- and gave Cody a blank stare as he counted down from 3 with his fingers.

030124_tv_clips_the_rock_catchphrases.01_00_27_21.Still002
COOKIN' UP DEALS
TMZ.com

Then he took the mic after the event -- "The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed. There's been a bunch of bulls*** that's been going on in the past six months. You want to know what The Final Boss was feeling about all that? The Final Boss will tell you, but The Final Boss will tell you when The Final Boss is ready to tell you."

Dwayne
Launch Gallery
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

It's no secret in the WWE world ... The Rock and Cody have bad blood, which was the name of Saturday's event, so it all makes sense. Get ready for something big at Wrestlemania 41.

INLINE-DIDDY Indictment-click to stream

related articles