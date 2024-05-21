Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable In Ex-UFC Fighter Mark Kerr Movie Role

If you can't spot The Rock in the first image from his latest movie set ... you ain't alone -- 'cause Dwayne Johnson looks unrecognizable in his new role as ex-UFC fighter Mark Kerr!

The WWE superstar transformed into the MMA legend for A24's upcoming project, "The Smashing Machine," and check out the first look from the film he posted ... the Brahma Bull's no longer distinguishable.

Dwayne covered up his signature tats ... added a wig -- and even appeared to put on some heavy face makeup to really look the part.

Fans were shocked at the photo ... with one writing in his comment section, "Yo the makeup team went crazy."

The flick -- directed by Benny Safdie -- will portray Kerr's life both in and outside of the cage ... and Johnson clearly took the role seriously -- even apart from his time in the makeup chair.

In videos posted to his IG page this month, you can see he worked tirelessly to make his mixed martial arts moves as real as possible ... getting some training in with Kerr himself for the gig.

Dwayne seems pumped about the movie's future -- telling all his fans Tuesday he's costarring with Emily Blunt in the biopic as well.

