Dwayne Johnson Calms Crying Fan, Takes Selfie In Sweet Moment Caught On Video

The Rock's got a soft spot ... check out video of Dwayne Johnson at a recent movie premiere -- he stopped to take a selfie with a crying fan, and the interaction was super sweet!!

The adorable moment all unfolded at a "Red One" event last week in Germany ... when DJ noticed a young woman near the red carpet holding a sign that was asking the Christmas movie stars for a hug.

Ok this one got me - watch til the end 🥹❤️



This lovely girl was tearing up as we met, she said some beautiful things to me and asked if we could take a selfie - I said yes but first let’s take a few deep breaths together to compose ourselves a bit - we don’t want no crazy… pic.twitter.com/rI4rVmRle5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2024 @TheRock

In video from the scene that Johnson shared on his X page on Thursday, you can see the woman was sobbing ... but the WWE Superstar calmed her down, and snapped some pics with her and her friends.

Johnson said in the caption on the vid that the whole interaction "got me."

"This lovely girl was tearing up as we met," he said, "she said some beautiful things to me and asked if we could take a selfie - I said yes but first let’s take a few deep breaths together to compose ourselves a bit - we don’t want no crazy looking selfies."

"She was the absolute sweetest thing."

It's, of course, hardly the first time The Rock's been a sweetheart to his fans ... just a few days ago he posted video of a similar encounter he had with one supporter outside of an event.