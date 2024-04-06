Dwayne Johnson Engaged in Clash With WWE Fan at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Play video content WWE

The Rock cooked up some beef during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, but it wasn't with a fellow wrestler ... instead, he got into it with a WWE fan.

Dwayne Johnson attended Friday night's ceremony in Philadelphia to pay tribute to his late grandmother Lia Maivia -- a wrestling promoter -- who earned a spot in the WWE HOF.

While walking off a platform, a fan appears to yell something at DJ ... who stops on a dime and walks over to the barricade for a convo.

Check out the clip ... unclear exactly what gets The Rock's attention, but he's not in a joking mood -- seemingly goading the man into repeating his comment.

The dude seems to back off a bit -- Johnson towers over him, after all -- and Dwayne walks off by reminding the dude to "watch your f***ing mouth."

No bloodshed in the crowd or anything like that ... and certainly not the only memorable moment involving Johnson -- who received "The People's Championship" belt from Muhammad Ali's widow, Lonnie.

Ali -- who passed away in 2016 -- was often known as "The People's Champion" ... so the moment marked a passing of the torch between two champions.