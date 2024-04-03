The Rock Gifts Fan WrestleMania Trip After Tattooing DJ's Autograph On Arm

Dwayne Johnson is a man of his word, and so is one of his biggest fans ... 'cause after a chance meeting at a store, the guy got the WWE Superstar's autograph tattooed on him -- and now he's getting a free ride to WrestleMania!

Johnson was shopping at Target last week when he ran into Ruben Rodriguez, a lifelong fan, and his young daughter.

Rodriguez told Johnson that if he signed his arm, he would make it permanent ... heading almost straight to his tattoo artist. After all, DJ's his "childhood hero."

Rodriguez revealed the new ink on social media earlier this week ... and when Johnson saw it, he lost it!

"Dude holy s*** you did it!!" The Rock replied on X. "That’s the authentic real deal signature & bull right there! Looks amazing!"

Play video content X / @RubenRod24

DJ was so impressed, he decided to hook up Rodriguez's family with an all expenses paid trip to Philadelphia for WrestleMania ... going down this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.

"You’re a man of your word, and so is the Final Boss… Pack your bags - because you and your daughter are coming to @wwe #WrestleMania," Johnson said.

"Your tickets, flight, hotel, transportation, and food - are all on me! My team will be reaching out. See you in Philly brother."

Rodriguez is obviously stoked ... and says he's "forever grateful."

Play video content OCTOBER 2022

It's not the first time The Rock's presence has had a profound effect on a fan ... an adult fan broke down in tears after Johnson signed his WWE belt during the Black Adam World Tour in 2022.