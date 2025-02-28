Zendaya Involved in Intense Argument in New 'Euphoria' Scene

Play video content BACKGRID

Zendaya's taking a break from the movies to get back into one of her iconic characters ... 'cause she's officially shooting the new season of "Euphoria" -- and, it's getting intense.

The actress was spotted in character as Rue Bennett from the hit TV show ... sitting out in a field while Priscilla Delgado -- a new cast member on the show -- tears into her.

Watch the video ... Delgado can be heard screaming at Zendaya -- getting nose to nose with her scene partner during the unhinged interaction.

We can't quite make out what the stars are saying to one another ... but, the "Euphoria" drama is definitely back -- and Zendaya's stuck in it once again.

As you know ... Zendaya's appeared in all 18 episodes of the show's first two seasons -- winning two Emmys and a Golden Globe for her work.

Zendaya previously danced around questions about season three of the show ... telling a reporter on a red carpet last year she has no say on when production for the season starts up.

Of course, Zendaya's been busy with big movie projects recently ... and, it was just announced she's the voice of Shrek and Fiona's ogre daughter in the upcoming "Shrek 5."