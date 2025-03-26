Alec Baldwin's Controversial Western Movie 'Rust' Releases First Trailer

The first trailer for Alec Baldwin's "Rust" is out ... more than three years after the tragic on-set shooting that took Halyna Hutchins' life.

The trailer’s packed with classic Western action -- horse ridin', shootouts, and plenty of drama -- while still honoring Halyna, with her name listed as cinematographer in the credits alongside her husband Matthew Hutchins, who served as EP on the flick.

Bianca Cline stepped in as cinematographer after Halyna's death, and from just the short trailer, it’s clear they both excelled -- because the film's visuals look fantastic.

Baldwin makes plenty of appearances in the trailer ... which also introduces us to teen actor Patrick Scott McDermott, who plays Lucas -- a 13-year-old orphan who accidentally kills a rancher in Kansas and goes on the run with his grandfather.

"Rust" will hit U.S. theaters on May 2, but it already premiered at the Camerimage Film Festival in Toruń, Poland, last November ... and the reviews were decent.

Of course, it might be tough for viewers to separate the film from the catastrophe that occurred on set.

Baldwin was acquitted of manslaughter in July last year after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna on the New Mexico set back in '21.