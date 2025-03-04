Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Wanted to Take His Own Life After 'Rust' Shooting

Play video content TLC

Alec Baldwin contemplated suicide after the "Rust" shooting and would change places with Halyna Hutchins in a second ... so says his wife, Hilaria.

In the second episode of the Baldwin family's new reality show, Hilaria reveals how Alec talked about wanting to kill himself in the days after Halyna was fatally shot on set in 2021.

Play video content TLC

Alec was the one who pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Halyna, and Hilaria says her husband still struggles with survivor's guilt.

Hilaria says Alec wishes he was the one who died that day and not Hilaria ... and she says the incident is still taking a toll on his mental and physical health.

Play video content 7/12/24 Court TV

Alec's wife says he's been hospitalized multiple times, suffers from heart problems, and has fainted multiple times as a result of his guilt.

There have also been court cases and lawsuits ... and everyone involved has been put through the wringer.

Play video content OCTOBER 2021 TMZ.com

Hilaria says things have been really hard on Alec but she's hoping they are getting close to a light at the end of the tunnel.