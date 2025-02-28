Kristin Davis Didn't Want to Break Up With Alec Baldwin Because She Liked His House

Play video content Literally! With Rob Lowe

Sometimes, love is about the luxury -- just ask Kristin Davis, who confessed her fondness for the finer things in life is why she didn't want to break up with Alec Baldwin.

The 'SATC' star dated Baldwin briefly in the early 2000s and spilled the tea on the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast ... admitting one of the best perks of dating the wealthy actor was his amazing house in New York's Amagansett.

In fact, the house was so stunning, Kristin recalled telling her costar Sarah Jessica Parker that she wasn’t sure if things would work out with Alec, but she really loved his house! Priorities, right?

Kristin admits it’s an embarrassing confession, but let’s be real -- anyone in her shoes would do the most to soak up every bit of that extravagant lifestyle!

Hilaria Baldwin's now living that dream with Alec, enjoying life at home with their 7 kids together.

The convo kicked off when Kristin confirmed Alec was way too rich to be the unnamed person Rob asked her about, an ex who ghosted her after she loaned him $5,000.