'Bluey' Voice Actress Melanie Zanetti Says Upcoming Movie Is 'Incredible'

"Bluey" might’ve already conquered the U.S. as the No. 1 most streamed series for 2024, but now its upcoming movie could be making a run for awards season, says one of its voice actors, Melanie Zanetti.

We caught up with Melanie on TMZ's "Big Down Under" podcast, and when we asked if she thinks the Bluey movie, set for release in '27, could snag an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, she basically said she and the team are down for whatever success comes their way.

As of now, it’s looking like the Bluey movie’s getting the full A-list Hollywood treatment, with Melanie going full top-secret mode, saying she can’t spill too much just yet.

But catch the clip, 'cause Melanie, who voices Bluey’s mom Chilli in the fun-loving, heartwarming show about the title character’s adventures, does give a little tease on how the movie’s coming together.

It’s a jam-packed interview about the Emmy-winning phenomenon, and you have to check it out on the "Big Down Under" podcast.