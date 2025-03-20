'Deal or No Deal Island' David Genat Says Show's Cash Prize Is Ultimate Deal

Play video content Big Down Under Podcast

Aussie reality TV veteran David Genat is living it up on "Deal or No Deal Island" ... and he's dishing on why he hopped over to the U.S. to try to chase down "the biggest prize in TV history!"

David -- AKA "The Golden God" -- spilled the tea on the "Big Down Under" podcast ... saying getting paid to live it up in Fiji and compete for a jaw-dropping $10M prize is pretty much the ultimate reality gig!

David also dishes on how this show blows "American Survivor" out of the water, pointing out its $1M prize barely registers after Uncle Sam takes his cut ... especially after "going through hell" to win the show.

You gotta check out the interview … 'cause David also spills on just how sweet life was on the show -- luxury tents, unlimited Coke Zero, and perks that put other reality gigs to shame.

But don't get it twisted -- it’s equal parts fun and games, because David makes it clear he still got the full high-stakes experience of strategy and social gameplay he's so good at!