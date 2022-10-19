Claudia Jordan Says Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' Claims Unfair to Other Briefcase Models
Claudia Jordan No One 'Forced' 'Deal Or No Deal' Models to be Bimbos ... I like Meghan, But She's Off on This One
10/19/2022 10:19 AM PT
Former "Deal or No Deal" model Claudia Jordan is sticking up for the other briefcase models on the game show ... saying Meghan Markle's claims about being "forced" to become a briefcase "bimbo" just ain't right.
The "RHOA" alum joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday, saying she had no clue the Duchess of Sussex had such negative feelings about being on the show ... and felt her comments were a little unfair for the rest of the models.
Meghan Markle Quit 'Deal or No Deal' Because She Felt Like A 'Bimbo'
Meghan felt the models were "objectified" for their looks and were never able to showcase their brains.
Claudia says there were lots of briefcase models with brains, including Stacey Gardner, who passed the bar exam while she was on the show.
But, as Claudia says, it was no secret ... they signed up for a modeling gig, and clearly, Meghan knew that.
Claudia has been a fierce defender of Meghan's, saying the racist treatment she got from the British press and the treatment she generally got from the Royals was appalling, but the "Deal or No Deal" complaint is different.
Claudia has a great example of why Meghan's off base on this one ... and it involves strippers.