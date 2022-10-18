Meghan Markle Quit 'Deal or No Deal' Because She Felt Like A 'Bimbo'

Play video content Archetypes/Spotify

Meghan Markle says she was reduced to "bimbo" status after her stint on "Deal or No Deal" ... the question -- what on earth was she expecting from the show?

The Duchess of Sussex expressed her grievances on the new episode of her "Archetypes" podcast. She said the job was all about looks, and not smarts, complaining many of her briefcase-toting cohorts were super smart, but producers didn't care.

Gotta ask ... what did she think she signed up for ... wearing sexy dresses and striking poses as she cracked a big smile and opened the case. That was the job.

What's more ... there were no surprises here. Meghan joined the show in season 2, so it was apparent to anyone who watched ... the briefcase models were not there to show off their intellect.

She admits she was grateful to land the job, especially getting something that was secure and paid the bills ... but she couldn't help but think back to her past work as an intern at the U.S. Embassy.

Meghan eventually became a series regular on USA Network's "Suits" in 2011 ... staying until 2018 -- when she married Prince Harry.