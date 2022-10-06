Meghan Markle Dresses Identical to Divorced Wife of King Edward VIII Who Left Royals Like Harry

Meghan Markle not only mirrors a woman in the royal family with MANY similarities ... she even dresses like her!

Photos surfaced this week of Meghan looking shockingly like Wallis Simpson. For those who don't know, Wallis Simpson was a divorcee and American actress who married King Edward VIII back in 1937. Edward had to make an incredibly hard choice, because the royal family did not allow members to marry divorcees, so he had to choose, and he chose love, abdicating the throne and leaving the country.

Sound familiar? Meghan was a divorcee and an American actress who married Prince Harry, and after it became unbearable for her to the point she was considering suicide, Harry left the royal family and left the country.

Oh yeah, King Edward VIII was Harry's great-granduncle!

Of course, Meghan's fashion choice could be coincidental, but we don't think so. The style of Meghan's dress is a dead ringer for Wallis', her hair is pulled back just like Wallis', and the bunched-up fabric around their necks -- identical.

Edward and Wallis was a true love story ... they were married until Edward died in 1972.