'Love Island' Star Jack Fowler Rips Airline Over Food Allergy Incident

Play video content Instagram / @_jackfowler_

"Love Island Games" champion Jack Fowler is ripping an airline over an allergic reaction he says he suffered on a flight ... accusing the company of not taking food allergies seriously.

Jack just shared what he characterizes as a travel nightmare on social media, claiming he was flying Emirates when he was served a cashew nut ... despite allegedly warning flight attendants multiple times about his severe nut allergy.

The reality star says he had difficulty breathing and needed oxygen and an EpiPen after being served a chicken dish with nuts in it ... suggesting death was a "real possibility."

Jack claims he twice told his flight attendant he had a nut allergy before the food service ... and insists he wasn't given a menu and was only told to choose between chicken or fish. He says he picked chicken, but the dish had cashew nuts among the ingredients.

JF claims the flight attendant specifically told him there were no nuts in the chicken curry dish ... and says he double-checked when the food was served and was again assured there were no nuts.

Jack says he trusted the airline staff and chowed down on the chicken curry ... and his throat immediately closed up. He says his friend demanded to see the food menu for the first time and that's when they realized there were cashew nuts in the dish.

Video he posted appears to show Jack hooked up to an oxygen tank and jabbing an EpiPen in his leg. He says he told the flight supervisor, "If you don't land this plane soon, I will die on this plane," but claims his request only resulted in pilots picking up the pace.

Upon arrival in Dubai, Jack says he was rushed to an airport hospital for further treatment.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Jack says what allegedly happened on his Emirates flight was "unacceptable" and "not good enough" ... and he's wondering what has to happen for airlines to take food allergies seriously.