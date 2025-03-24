Oscar-Winning Palestinian Director Reportedly Beaten by Israeli Settlers, Abducted by Soldiers

Israeli settlers have reportedly attacked one of the Palestinian directors of the Oscar-winning film "No Other Land," and Israeli soldiers have taken him ... according to one of his Israeli co-directors.

Hamdan Ballal was beaten Monday in the West Bank, according to Yuval Abraham, who worked with him on "No Other Land."

Yuval posted on X ... "a group of settlers just lynched Hamdan" ... adding, "They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding."

He also claims Hamdan was being treated in an ambulance when Israeli soldiers showed up and "invaded" the ambulance and took him.

Yuval says there has been no sign of Hamdan since he was allegedly detained by Israeli forces.

Breaking: settlers attack Palestinians and international activists in Masafer Yatta pic.twitter.com/Q9FMHjzI6w — Anna🍉🗝️ (@anna_lippman) March 24, 2025 @anna_lippman

"No Other Land" won the Oscar this month for best documentary ... the film follows Palestinian residents in the Masafer Yatta area of the West Bank who are struggling to stop the Israeli military from destroying their villages.

Hamdan and Basel Adra, two residents from Masafer Yatta, directed the film alongside two Israeli directors, Yuval and Rachel Szor.