Mother Arrested for Allegedly Beating Up Student on School Bus, on Video

A woman in Indiana was arrested after she and her two kids allegedly beat up a student ... and, the fight was seemingly caught on shocking video.

Latea Hentz -- a 36-year-old mother -- and her teenage son and daughter are accused of hopping on a school bus to throw hands with an 8th-grade student they claim was bullying the son.

Watch the clip ... the three people in the vid -- identified by local outlets as Hentz, her 17-year-old daughter and her 13-year-old son -- throw punch after punch at this other student. One person in the fray screams at this kid to never touch her son again.

It's a pretty shocking clip ... and, many students onboard are begging the three to let the kid go, though they don't leave until they've landed quite a few punches.

According to local reports ... Hentz told cops the student had been bullying her son for weeks, but the school wouldn't do anything to stop it. The day before this went down in early March, she says, he slapped her son.

Police say the kid who was beaten up went to the hospital for treatment, where it was determined his nose was fractured and his left eye was bruised and swollen.

Hentz was reportedly charged with multiple felonies ... including criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate injury, intimidation, and criminal trespass. The children are also facing undisclosed charges.