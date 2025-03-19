Delivery Driver Flexes Epic Fight Skills in Brawl With Security Guards, on Video

Play video content Jam Press

A delivery driver in China turned into a real-life action star this week -- going full street fighter in an epic showdown with two security guards!

You gotta see it to believe it -- this guy busted out his best martial arts chops, smacking one guard across the head, sending him flying with a brutal kick to the torso before setting his sights -- and fists -- on the next security officer.

The delivery dude seized the other guard by his clothing, yanking him across the concrete before chucking him to the ground -- grunting like a warrior and going full beast mode with every move.

It’s edge-of-your-seat chaos -- the guards tried to rally for round two, but the driver wasn’t having it. He whipped out more furious skills, serving up kicks and punches like he was auditioning for the next big action flick.

The reason behind this wild showdown remains a mystery, but theories are flying like those kicks. One person joked to the UK site Need To Know ... "The customer said he wanted his food fast with a little extra kick," while another guessed he was just salty over a bad tip.