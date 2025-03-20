AEW's Jon Moxley Gets Spiked Board Stuck In Back During Gruesome Match
Jon Moxley's job Wednesday night was to entertain the masses with a gruesome wrestling match ... and it's safe to say, he nailed the assignment.
The AEW superstar clashed with his nemesis, Adam Copeland, in a Street Fight during "Dynamite" in Omaha, Neb. ... and he put on quite the painful show.
Mox's reign hasn't been the best, but his physical risk-taking has been admirable.
A little more respect for Jon Fxcking Moxley!
Per the rules of the match, the two were allowed to use weapons ... so, at one point, Copeland brought out a spiked board and tossed Moxley directly onto it.
The nails impaled the wrestler's back ... and they were dug so deep into his skin, officials actually had to help break it free. There was a lot of blood -- and, yeah, you'll want to finish your breakfast before clicking on the videos.
After reviewing this clip, the referee deserves major props for carefully removing the spike from Jon Moxley's back without tearing his skin. He did it as gently and safely as possible what a W ref!
Somehow, after getting a brief check-in from medics, Moxley was able to continue onward ... and he actually ended up beating Copeland to retain his AEW World Championship.
Jon's yet to take to his social media pages to share any sort of updates on his back's current condition ... but it's safe to assume it's tender -- and grisly.