AEW Star Saraya Says Her Contract Is Up In September, Doesn't Rule Out WWE Return

AEW star Saraya is set to be a free agent later this year... and while she navigates what her future could look like, she isn't shutting down a potential reunion with WWE!!

"I love WWE," she told TMZ Sports. "I appreciate everybody there. They made me, they gave me my career and I'm just appreciative of that. One day, who knows, [but] I love my time in AEW."

The 32-year-old said she ended on good terms with her former employer and still keeps up with the current product to this day.

But, that's the future ... what about the present? After being granted time off from her current employer, she's ready to step back into the AEW squared circle when the time is right.

When that does happen, Saraya said she would love to exact a little bit of revenge against Mercedes Moné -- after she injured her neck against the current TBS champion at a WWE event in 2017.

"It's wrestling, it happens," Saraya said. "But like coming back, I feel like it would be real great to face off against her."

Saraya has some big plans this calendar year ... and she's coming into 2025 single after breaking up with her rock star boyfriend, Ronnie Radke.